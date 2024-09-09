Former state rep Henne joins Miami County Board of Elections after Ray’s death

TROY — Michael Henne has been appointed to the Miami County Board of Elections to fill the unexpired term of Republican Lance Ray, who died in August.
The elections board was notified of the appointment Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Henne, a Republican, is a former state representative from northwest Montgomery County who served the 40th District between 2011 and 2019. He now is a Miami County resident.
Ray, 54, of Covington died Aug. 15 following a brief illness. He was superintendent of the West Central Juvenile Detention Facility for 17 years and was appointed to the election board in early 2023.
Henne’s background as a state legislator “gives him a unique understanding of election law, and I’m confident he’ll do a great job for the voters of Miami County,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.
The appointment runs through Feb. 28, 2027.
