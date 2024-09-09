Former state rep Henne joins Miami County Board of Elections after Ray’s death

Henne, a Republican, is a former state representative from northwest Montgomery County who served the 40th District between 2011 and 2019. He now is a Miami County resident.

Ray, 54, of Covington died Aug. 15 following a brief illness. He was superintendent of the West Central Juvenile Detention Facility for 17 years and was appointed to the election board in early 2023.

Henne’s background as a state legislator “gives him a unique understanding of election law, and I’m confident he’ll do a great job for the voters of Miami County,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

The appointment runs through Feb. 28, 2027.