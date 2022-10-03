Forum opens to celebrate Ohio’s position in defense and aerospace

The 2022 Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum opens Monday in downtown Columbus, uniting military and defense industry leaders ready to explore the state’s place in the nation’s defense.
The Dayton Development Coalition and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner launched the forum in 2016 as a venue to celebrate and grow Ohio’s role in national defense.
“The mission of protecting our nation is no small task with threats growing on the horizon,” Turner said in remarks shared with the Dayton Daily News before the forum’s opening. “Thanks to the commitment, the dedication, and the partnership of those in this room the state of Ohio is leading the charge in preparing our military and intelligence community with the capabilities it needs to defend our country.”
The one-and-a-half-day event helps ensure a cohesive message across the state on strategies to protect that sector, advocates say.
Defense is a huge economic engine for the Dayton area. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the biggest single-site employer in the state of Ohio, with more than 30,000 military and civilian employees. The base and its major missions — the Air Force Material Command (AFMC), the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), among others — attract a good number of defense-oriented contractors and suppliers to the area.
In 2021, military and federal jobs made up 17% of Ohio’s economy, translating to nearly 100,000 jobs in the Dayton area and a $19 billion economic impact in the Miami Valley.
“One place where we are seeing advancements in our technologies and defense capabilities is at the newly established National Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson,” Turner said. “This new center, right here in Ohio, is the primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. I was proud to join the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines this summer to stand up this new mission.”
Among the speakers and panelists slated to participate in the forum’s opening day are retired Lt. Gen. John Thompson, former commander of the Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center and the AFLCMC; Lt. Gen. Carl Schaefer, deputy commander of AFMC; Maj. Gen. John Harris, Ohio adjutant general; and retired Gen. T. Michael (Buzz) Moseley, 18th Air Force chief of staff.
Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, current AFLMC commander, is also scheduled to be a panelist Monday.
The forum is happening at the Sheraton Columbus Capitol Square.
