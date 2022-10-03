Forum opens to celebrate Ohio’s position in defense and aerospace

The Dayton Development Coalition and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner launched the forum in 2016 as a venue to celebrate and grow Ohio’s role in national defense.

“The mission of protecting our nation is no small task with threats growing on the horizon,” Turner said in remarks shared with the Dayton Daily News before the forum’s opening. “Thanks to the commitment, the dedication, and the partnership of those in this room the state of Ohio is leading the charge in preparing our military and intelligence community with the capabilities it needs to defend our country.”