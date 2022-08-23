BreakingNews
Cedarville University gets anonymous $8 million donation for facilities
Four area companies land nearly $1.5B in new defense contracts

In this 2008 file photo, two ABX Air cargo planes sit at Wilmington Air Park.

Local News
By
22 minutes ago
Beavercreek, Dayton, Wilmington companies win new Air Force, transportation contracts

The Department of Defense Monday announced nearly $1.5 billion in total new contracts for area companies.

Beavercreek’s Azimuth Corp. and UES Inc., of Dayton, have been awarded a shared $40 million contract to work on materials and research for the Air Force Research Laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

ExploreLocal companies share in $4.8 billion ‘NOVASTAR’ award for NASIC

Also announced Monday: ABX Air Inc. and Air Transport International Inc., both of Wilmington, are part of a team of companies awarded a U.S. Transportation Command contract in the estimated amount of nearly $1.5 billion for charter airlift services for the Department of Defense.

Work for that contract will be performed globally, the DOD said.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

