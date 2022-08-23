Four area companies land nearly $1.5B in new defense contracts

The Department of Defense Monday announced nearly $1.5 billion in total new contracts for area companies.
Beavercreek’s Azimuth Corp. and UES Inc., of Dayton, have been awarded a shared $40 million contract to work on materials and research for the Air Force Research Laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Also announced Monday: ABX Air Inc. and Air Transport International Inc., both of Wilmington, are part of a team of companies awarded a U.S. Transportation Command contract in the estimated amount of nearly $1.5 billion for charter airlift services for the Department of Defense.
Work for that contract will be performed globally, the DOD said.
