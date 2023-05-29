Four graduating seniors give high school underclassmen key advice

“There’s so many moments that you could share your own opinion or share your own voice,” Loukssi said. “Do not be afraid of your own power. Do not be afraid to reconnect back to the people you don’t normally talk to. Don’t be afraid to live in your own truth.”

She said she also learned her senior year to accept that some things aren’t meant for her, and that you have to move on.

Ja Kayla Harris, a senior from Northmont High School, said her former studio director, who recently died, gave her great advice.

“She basically told me to always have courage and be fearless in anything and everything that I do,” Harris said.

Harris said that advice motivates her to try new things and different paths.

Maria Camacho, a recent Carroll High School graduate, said students coming in should find ways to have fun.

“I would always tell them to enjoy the experience, not stress too much about the future,” Camacho said. “And also, just be true to themselves.”