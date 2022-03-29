dayton-daily-news logo
Four people, including two children, injured in Dayton crash

By Daniel Susco
28 minutes ago

Four people, including two children, were injured in a crash in Dayton this evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash reported at 5:32 p.m. at N. Gettysburg Avenue and W. Hillcrest Avenue.

ExploreFairborn woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

Four medics in total responded to the scene, taking one person to Kettering Health Dayton, one to Miami Valley Hospital, and the two children to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The statuses of the victims is currently not known.

Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

