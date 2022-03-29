Four people, including two children, injured in Dayton crash

Four people, including two children, were injured in a crash in Dayton this evening.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash reported at 5:32 p.m. at N. Gettysburg Avenue and W. Hillcrest Avenue.
Four medics in total responded to the scene, taking one person to Kettering Health Dayton, one to Miami Valley Hospital, and the two children to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The statuses of the victims is currently not known.
Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
EB US 35 closed, three in hospital after crash near James H. McGee Blvd
2
WATCH LIVE: Democratic governor candidates to debate at Central State
3
Cincinnati therapy dog chosen as this year’s Cadbury bunny
4
Fairborn woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d
5
State audit: former Springboro superintendent misappropriated money
About the Author