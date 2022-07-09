dayton-daily-news logo
Four people sent to area hospitals after Clayton crash

Local News
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning crash on North Main Street and Dog Leg Road in Clayton involving four people

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said they received information regarding a crash between a van and a car around 10:09 a.m.

Three kids were reportedly in the car and four medics were on scene, according to dispatch.

Two people were sent to Dayton’s Children Hospital, one to Grandview Hospital, and the fourth to Miami Valley Hospital North, dispatch said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.

