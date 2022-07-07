BreakingNews
Dayton police investigating deadly shooting
Dayton police investigating deadly shooting

Dayton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Riverview Avenue. A male died after he was reportedly shot in the head, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExploreCounty homicides jump 30% this year; trends associated concern area police

Additional information was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

