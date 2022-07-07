Dayton police investigating deadly shooting

Dayton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting late Wednesday night.
The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Riverview Avenue. A male died after he was reportedly shot in the head, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional information was not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
