Four taken to hospitals as serious crash closes Kettering intersection

Wilmington Pike in Kettering was closed at the David Road intersection just after 8 p.m. Monday because of a serious two-vehicle crash.
Kettering Fire Department officials on scene said four people were transported to hospitals, two of them in rapid transport status as the people involved were “in serious condition.”
The crash involved a Chevrolet sedan that suffered significant front-end damage, and a landscaping company work truck pulling a trailer full of equipment.
City officials said the intersection would remain closed for awhile as the investigation continued.
