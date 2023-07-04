X

Fourth of July forecast: Mostly sunny, seasonable

Independence Day will be mostly sunny and is expected to be the first and possibly only dry day of the extended holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July also will begin the return to more seasonable high temperatures, with the high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

For fireworks tonight, the rain should stay away, but a few clouds are expected to move in. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hotter with a high near 90 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 70 degrees. There is a chance of showers and storms, mainly after 2 a.m.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, but otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. Showers are likely, along with possible storms, after 2 p.m. Showers are likely Thursday night, mainly before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Today will begin the return to more seasonable high temperatures, ranging from the upper to middle 80s.

A cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing a return to more widespread showers with scattered storms.

