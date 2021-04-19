Franklin council, school board consider proposed roundabout at park, new high school entrance

As council and board members discussed other options such as an overhead bridge or a tunnel, concerns were raised about potential flooding, safety, security, maintenance costs, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) issues.

They also came to the consensus that an overhead bridge would pose problems with the necessary ramps that can’t be more than five degrees as well as people dropping things on traffic passing under the bridge.

The cost for the four-way signalized intersection was $827,346, and the city has already been awarded a federal grant of $530,881 and would be responsible for the $296,465 in local costs.

Mayor Brent Centers said the estimate for a roundabout is estimated at nearly $2.2 million.

Adding a tunnel, depending on the width would add another $1.1 to nearly $1.5 million to the roundabout costs.

“I think a roundabout will slow traffic down,” said Vice Mayor Todd Hall. “I don’t think the tunnel is fiscally responsible and I’m not for the bridge.”

While some council and board members preferred the four-way stop, the consensus was supportive of the roundabout with crosswalk options and rumble strips to help slow traffic.

Explore Warren County school board decreases taxes for newly approved bond issue

The proposed roundabout will need additional room and the city has been discussing the acquisition of the JEMS Building adjacent to Community Park.

JEMS Chief Andrew Riddiough said after the school bond issue was passed last year, he said JEMS had already been looking at future options. In addition, there is a pending study about combining JEMS with the Carlisle and Franklin Twp. fire departments.

Centers said the next conversation with the board will be to discuss possible cost sharing for the project and that the city will be applying for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant in May that could cover about 50% of the costs.