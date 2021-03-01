Franklin offering pre-demolition tours of junior high school built in 1921

“We know that community members have many fond memories of this building, and we want to provide the opportunity to say goodbye,” said Superintendent Michael Sander. “People talk about themselves, their parents, and even grandparents attending classes in this building, which we like to say has been ‘Wildcat Country since 1921.’”

Explore Huge Warren County school construction project cleared with Election Night win

The current Franklin Junior High Building opened in 1921 as the East Building and housed both junior and senior high students. District officials said additions were made in 1932, 1948, and 1952. In 1969, the current high school opened on East Fourth Street, and students in grades 10 through 12 moved to that campus. Ninth grade classes began attending the current high school building in the fall of 1982.

This is an artist's rendering of what the new Franklin High School could look like in 2023. The new high school will be constructed where the current junior high is located on East Sixth Street. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN CITY SCHOOLS

The current junior high building is slated for demolition sometime after Aug. 1 as part of the total rebuild of Franklin’s buildings, thanks to a bond issue passed by district voters in November 2020.

District officials said the groundbreaking for a new high school will be this fall, with a tentative opening date in Fall 2023. The new high school will be built where the current junior high and Hampton Bennett buildings are located. Junior high students will be housed in mobile classrooms on the current Franklin High School campus while construction is underway.

For more information, call (937) 746-1699.