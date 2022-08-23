Franklin junior, high school campus evacuated following threat

A threat received Tuesday morning prompted Franklin City Schools to evacuate its junior and high school campus.
All students and personnel at the Fourth Street school were evacuated to Gerke Elementary School, according to the district. All students and staff are accounted for and safe.
Law enforcement is searching the junior and high school campus.
“We are asking that parents avoid the area to allow for the police and all other emergency personnel to assess the situation,” read a message posted to the district’s Facebook page. “We will continue to provide regular updates.”
The nature of threat is not clear at this time. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
