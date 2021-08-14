Franklin Junior High starting new year remotely; Wayne Local delays opening school

Caption Construction workers continue the assembly of a total 34 modular classrooms which will be home of Franklin Junior High School for the next couple of years until construction is completed on the new Franklin High School and the current high school is renovated as a middle school. CONTRIBUTED/FRANKLIN CITY SCHOOLS

“This will be on a week-to-week basis until the modular classrooms are ready,” Sander said. “We’re very certain they will be ready by Labor Day.”

Sander said there are about 750 seventh- and eighth- grade students enrolled at the junior high.

He said the students could not be housed temporarily at the 100-year-old junior high building because the contractor has started the various abatement procedures prior to the buildings scheduled demolition Oct. 1.

The Franklin school district received voter approval for a $130 million bond issue last year to build a new high school and renovate the current high school into a middle school. It will also cover the costs for local initiatives such as constructing a new bus garage, moving the central office into the new high school building, installing gas and other utility lines, and the demolition of Hampton Bennett School for a new student parking lot. The local funding covers 43% of the project.

Sander said the new high school will be open in fall 2023 with the middle school opening in fall 2025. The district is also working with the city to build a roundabout on Ohio 123/East Sixth Street at the new high school entrance.

After those projects are completed, the state will cover the remaining 57% of the costs that include the construction of three elementary schools at the Gerke, Schenck and Hunter sites and demolish the other buildings.

Wayne district officials said school will resume Aug. 31 for all students. The delay of school opening is due to ongoing construction issues at the school campus and the construction of the new elementary school and completion of the parking lot

However, district officials said athletics will continue as scheduled.