Franklin man indicted in rape of 11-year-old Dayton girl

A 21-year-old Franklin man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in Dayton.
Daniel I. Thobe was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury for eight counts of rape of a child younger than 13.
The allegation involves sexual activity reported to have happened Oct. 30, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Thobe is being held in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Halloween arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.