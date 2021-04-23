Franklin man accused of offering teen boy money for sex arraigned again due to error

“The gentleman got out of his vehicle and walked over and hugged him,” Pacifico said, “and kind of gave him a bear hug and stopped the kid.”

Pacifico said the teen “was very scared“ and eventually was able to run away. Pacifico said a woman saw the boy running on Jackson Street and stepped in.

According to Warren County Court records, Steiner was convicted in 2007 for sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about possible other victims is urged to contact Franklin police detective David Hatfield at (937) 746-2882.