Franklin moves to annex land for large new subdivision

He said the development will need to go to the city Planning Commission for approval before beginning work on the project.

Council approved a pre-annexation agreement that acknowledges the developers’ intention to develop the property.

Westendorf said the agreement also kicks off the formal process of filing an annexation petition to the Warren County commissioners for their approval. The agreement also acknowledges that the developer will seek to rezone the property to a residential Planned Unit Development classification as part of the annexation.

Councilman Michael Aldridge praised city staff for their efforts in moving forward with the annexation. “It’s really exciting what is coming there,” he said.

In January, Ryan Reed of DDC Management told the Dayton Daily News that they will be investing about $10 million into creating the infrastructure for the home builders to construct 373 houses initially. That was pared down to 340 homes in March. The company has had success with development projects in the past with the Sawyers Mill project in Middletown that is located in the Franklin school district.

City officials said once the subdivision is built out, it could add another 1,200 residents to Franklin.

The change in the number of homes reduced the density ratio from 3.4 units per acre to 3.23 units per acre, according to Westendorf.

DDC Management is partnering with Arbor Homes of Indianapolis, which will build the homes in five phases starting in 2023 and finishing in 2028. Westendorf said the subdivision will feature 12 home designs ranging from 1,200 to 3,200 square feet. The homes constructed will be ranch-style or two-story structures.

“Arbor is projecting the average sales price of $330,000, which will be a 56% increase above the existing Franklin market value,” Westendorf said.

Preliminary plans indicate the subdivision will have nearly 12 acres of park land and open space. It also includes water retention ponds, up to five pocket parks with benches and pet waste stations, a larger park with a playground and mulched walking trails.