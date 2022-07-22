Franklin police search for men who fled, crashed into building; tied to Oakwood case

Franklin police are searching for two men who allegedly fled a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment, injuring a resident, then fled again.
At about 4:45 a.m. Friday, a maroon Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen was located by police traveling southbound on Riley Boulevard at East Fourth Street.
Franklin police said the vehicle reportedly had fled from an aggravated robbery involving a gun in the city of Oakwood earlier.
Franklin police said that when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver continued at a high rate of speed south on Riley Boulevard, then continued on Ohio 73 west in Middletown. Franklin police said when the driver attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard, the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.
Two males were seen extricating themselves from the apartment and fleeing westbound on foot, police said. A juvenile female was hiding in the bathroom of the apartment, and she was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Oakwood Police Department.
The male occupant of the apartment was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
The two males who fled on foot were not located. Police described the suspects as black males, one wearing a white shirt and dark pants, the other wearing a gray shirt and bluish/gray jeans.
Anyone with information on the two males who fled from the maroon Hyundai Elantra, is asked to contact Detective David Hatfield at the Franklin Police Department, 937-746-2882.
