Franklin police search for men who fled, crashed into building; tied to Oakwood case

Two males were seen extricating themselves from the apartment and fleeing westbound on foot, police said. A juvenile female was hiding in the bathroom of the apartment, and she was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Oakwood Police Department.

The male occupant of the apartment was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The two males who fled on foot were not located. Police described the suspects as black males, one wearing a white shirt and dark pants, the other wearing a gray shirt and bluish/gray jeans.

Anyone with information on the two males who fled from the maroon Hyundai Elantra, is asked to contact Detective David Hatfield at the Franklin Police Department, 937-746-2882.