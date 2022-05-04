Trotwood, Centerville tax levies ahead in early results

Centerville school district voters were approving a 10-year, 4.53-mill renewal property tax levy for regular operating expenses, according to early results Tuesday. According to partial unofficial results, 64.32% of voters voted to approve of the levy and 35.68% were against it.

Centerville taxpayers are already paying for the levy, which generates about $9.55 million annually in the district’s budget, and the school district is asking residents to renew it for another 10 years.

Centerville taxpayers would continue to pay $138.73 per year per $100,000 of property value for the levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. The levy goes to operating costs, like teachers, classroom materials and utilities.







Franklin City charter

Franklin voters were deciding on six separate charter changes Tuesday:

Eliminating the raised requirements for the city to bid and provide several public notices of all sales, leases and other interests in city-owned properties. In the first partial unofficial results from the Warren County board of elections Tuesday night, 56.3% of ballots were cast in favor of this charter amendment, while 43.7% of votes were against it. Allowing the city to advertise notices on social media and the internet instead of in a newspaper. With partial unofficial results, 58.82% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 41.18% of voters have voted against it. Allowing the city’s laws to be made available online. With partial unofficial results, 62.96% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 37.04% of voters have voted against it. Updating audit requirements from city-specific requirements to what is needed under Ohio law. With partial unofficial results, 76.87% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 23.13% of voters have voted against it. Allowing city heads of departments to consider lateral candidates for certain positions. With partial unofficial results, 69.40% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 30.60% of voters have voted against it. Requiring ballot measures to be at the Board of Elections to 90 days in advance of the election instead of 75 days. With partial unofficial results, 81.62% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 18.38% of voters have voted against it.

Xenia charter changes

While Franklin voters decided on each item individually, Xenia voters cast a single vote for or against three changes. According to partial unofficial results, 77.25% of voters have voted for these charter amendments, while 22.74% of voters have voted against them.

An amendment that would differentiate between ordinances and resolutions and requires two readings of each. An amendment listing the four Charter-created Boards and Commissions and creating sections to describe membership, terms, organizations, powers and duties for each. An amendment changing the title of Article X from the Human Resource System to the Civil Service and Personnel because the matters in the article discuss the Ohio Constitution’s civil service requirements and other personnel matters. The language would consider the reality of current hiring needs.

Other issues: