Trotwood, Centerville tax levies ahead in early results

Trotwood residents were voting in favor of a five-year, 0.5% income tax increase for road improvements, according to the first partial unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, the vote was 57.49% for and 42.51% against the levy, with many votes still to be counted.
The city’s current local income tax rate is 2.25%, which generates about $4.7 million annually. An increase to 2.75%, if approved, would generate around $1 million per year in additional revenue for Trotwood, city officials say.
The tax would be imposed for a period of five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Dec. 31, 2027. For someone with $50,000 in taxable income per year, the levy would cost an extra $250 annually.
If the additional tax levy is approved by voters, the city will pave approximately 5.4 lane miles of road each year.
Centerville school levy
Centerville school district voters were approving a 10-year, 4.53-mill renewal property tax levy for regular operating expenses, according to early results Tuesday. According to partial unofficial results, 64.32% of voters voted to approve of the levy and 35.68% were against it.
Centerville taxpayers are already paying for the levy, which generates about $9.55 million annually in the district’s budget, and the school district is asking residents to renew it for another 10 years.
Centerville taxpayers would continue to pay $138.73 per year per $100,000 of property value for the levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. The levy goes to operating costs, like teachers, classroom materials and utilities.
Franklin City charter
Franklin voters were deciding on six separate charter changes Tuesday:
- Eliminating the raised requirements for the city to bid and provide several public notices of all sales, leases and other interests in city-owned properties. In the first partial unofficial results from the Warren County board of elections Tuesday night, 56.3% of ballots were cast in favor of this charter amendment, while 43.7% of votes were against it.
- Allowing the city to advertise notices on social media and the internet instead of in a newspaper. With partial unofficial results, 58.82% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 41.18% of voters have voted against it.
- Allowing the city’s laws to be made available online. With partial unofficial results, 62.96% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 37.04% of voters have voted against it.
- Updating audit requirements from city-specific requirements to what is needed under Ohio law. With partial unofficial results, 76.87% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 23.13% of voters have voted against it.
- Allowing city heads of departments to consider lateral candidates for certain positions. With partial unofficial results, 69.40% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 30.60% of voters have voted against it.
- Requiring ballot measures to be at the Board of Elections to 90 days in advance of the election instead of 75 days. With partial unofficial results, 81.62% of voters have voted for this charter amendment, while 18.38% of voters have voted against it.
Xenia charter changes
While Franklin voters decided on each item individually, Xenia voters cast a single vote for or against three changes. According to partial unofficial results, 77.25% of voters have voted for these charter amendments, while 22.74% of voters have voted against them.
- An amendment that would differentiate between ordinances and resolutions and requires two readings of each.
- An amendment listing the four Charter-created Boards and Commissions and creating sections to describe membership, terms, organizations, powers and duties for each.
- An amendment changing the title of Article X from the Human Resource System to the Civil Service and Personnel because the matters in the article discuss the Ohio Constitution’s civil service requirements and other personnel matters. The language would consider the reality of current hiring needs.
Other issues:
- Washington Twp.: The township is asking residents to renew a street and roads levy that costs about $46 per $100,000 in property valuation and generates more than $2 million annually. With partial unofficial results, 74.67% of voters have voted for the levy, while 25.33% of voters have voted against the levy.
- Miami Twp.: The township has two related issues on the May ballot. The township is seeking the authority to aggregate retail electric and natural gas loads. With partial unofficial results, 64.57% of voters have voted to approve township aggregation of natural gas, and 35.43% of voters have voted against it, while 65.62% have voted to approve the aggregation of electricity, with 34.38% in opposition.
About the Author