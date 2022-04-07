Levies, income taxes set for May ballot

Miami Twp. voters will see a ballot issue to allow the township to aggregate retail natural gas loads and aggregate retail electric loads. This means the township can combine the residential and commercial use of electric and natural gas and negotiate a rate for those in the township, according to the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.

Phillipsburg village is asking residents to approve a new, 3 mill road, bridges and streets levy for the second time. The continuous levy would cost $105 per $100,000 in valuation and generate about $22,069 annually.

The village is in dire need of money for street improvements, Phillipsburg Fiscal Officer Jessie Harsh said. The village asked in November 2021 for funds, but the levy failed. Harsh said if the levy fails again, the village will have to cut all services to pay for major road repairs.

Centerville and Washington Twp.

Centerville City Schools have a 4.53 emergency operating levy renewal on the ballot, which generates about $9.55 million annually in the district’s budget. Centerville taxpayers are already paying for the levy and the school district is asking residents to renew it for another 10 years.

Centerville taxpayers would pay $138.73 per year per $100,000 of property value for the levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. The levy goes to operating costs, like teachers, classroom materials and utilities.

Sarah Swan, spokeswoman for Centerville Schools, said many of the district’s levies are continuing levies, which do not need to be renewed. This levy was set up differently, she said.

“We know the quality of our schools is important to the Centerville-Washington Twp. community, and we encourage people to reach out to us if they have questions,” Swan said.

Washington Twp. is asking residents to renew a street and roads levy that costs about $46 per $100,000 in property valuation and generates more than $2 million annually.

Other renewal or replacement levies