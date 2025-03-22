Fraze Pavilion show to feature Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw in June

The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering will host two pop singers at a June concert.
Tickets to the June 7 Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat show will go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. at the Fraze Fanfare Ticket Office in the Town& Country Shopping Center or at fraze.com.
DeGraw, 26, hails from New York and his debut album, “Chariot," features musings “on life and love with a hard-won insight that belies his age,” according to the Fraze. His sound is a mix of pop rock, blue-eyed soul, rock and country.
Listeners may recognize songs such as “Crush,” “Follow Through” and “Just Friends.”
Caillat, 39, is a two-time Grammy winner and five-time nominated artist from California with a pop, folk-pop and pop rock sound. She was also a fourth of country music quartet Gone West from 2018 to 2020.
Listeners may recognize songs such as “Breathe,” a 2008 collaboration with pop superstar Taylor Swift; “Fallin' for You,” a single from Grammy-nominated album ”Breakthrough; and “Try,” which one a BMI Pop award.
