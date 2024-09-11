Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Englewood

Credit: Russell Florence Jr. Credit: Russell Florence Jr.

This was the former site of Bolts Sports Cafe, which closed its doors in June 2023 after 30 years in the community. The building was razed in March to facilitate the development of the 2,500-square-foot Freddy’s restaurant.

“Our custard is made continuously throughout the day, so there’s a fresh batch every couple of hours,” franchisee Dominic Gatta previously told this news outlet. “And one of the things you’ll notice within our restaurants is that our food doesn’t sit; there’s no holders or warmers, and when you place an order for a burger, that’s when it hits the grill.”

Other offerings at the restaurant include beef hotdogs, patty melts and chicken sandwiches.

The Englewood restaurant is the third Freddy’s location in the Dayton region. Other locations include 3227 Kemp Road in Beavercreek and 5501 Wilmington Pike in Centerville.

Freddy’s is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.