Yumi Boba Tea will open its third location this weekend in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Yumi Boba Tea, a Taiwanese bubble tea shop and Vietnamese deli, first opened in the Airway Shopping Center at 170 Woodman Drive in Riverside in 2020. Two years later, a second location opened at 204 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

“I’ve had a chance to visit and try many different brand-name boba tea shops around the country, in places like Michigan, California and Texas, and it just leads me to want to open a tea place here in Dayton where I can introduce those delicious drinks to everyone,” Manager Tiffany Ngo previously told this news outlet. “I also want the store to become a place where everyone can hang out and chill during lunchtime or after work.”

Bubble tea, or Boba, is a Taiwanese drink that emerged in the 1980s, consisting usually of fresh-brewed tea mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca balls. Customers are able to customize their bubble teas and adjust the level of sweetness with different ingredients and toppings.

Yumi Boba Tea will have a variety of drinks including fresh brew tea, fruit tea, milk tea, lemonade, smoothies and coffee. Food options include mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.

The bubble tea shop will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit Yumi Boba Tea’s Facebook page.