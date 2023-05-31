Free appliance disposal for Montgomery County residents

Montgomery County residents can dispose of old appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters and stoves for free during Appliance Amnesty Weekend.
Drop off dates and times are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer & Recycling Facility, 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.
Refrigerants such as Freon will be properly disposed of by a licensed technician on site. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill.
Montgomery County Environmental Services offers special disposal programs to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling and to protect soil and waterways from pollution or contamination. For more information, call 937-225-4999 or visit www.mcswd.org.
Microwaves, small countertop appliances and outdoor grills are not part of this program but will be accepted for a nominal fee.
About the Author