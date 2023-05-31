Free appliance disposal for Montgomery County residents

Drop off dates and times are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer & Recycling Facility, 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

Refrigerants such as Freon will be properly disposed of by a licensed technician on site. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill.