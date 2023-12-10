Free COVID test kits available in Greene County

The holiday season is here. That means more time to spend with your family and friends. However, it also can mean the spread of viruses and their potentially serious outcomes, especially among certain higher risk groups, such as pregnant people, senior adults, and children.

This year, Greene County Public Health officials invite everyone to spread holiday cheer, not a virus, such as COVID-19. Free test kits are available at Public Health Greene County, 360 Wilson Dr., Xenia, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.