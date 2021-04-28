Free health clinic offered for Dayton preschoolers, kindergarteners this week

Kids age 4 to 6 should get caught up on vaccinations, lead screenings and well-child exams. Five Rivers Health Centers, Dayton Public Schools, CareSource and other insurers will hold free clinics with these services this week at the Dayton Public School-Based Health Center, at 1923 W. Third St.
No appointment is needed. Miami Valley RTA is offering free roundtrip rides for families coming to the health center. For more information, call (937) 965-8694.
- 4-6 p.m. April 28, gift cards and book bags provided
- 1-3 p.m. April 29, shoes for ages 4 to 6 and book bags provided
- 1-3 p.m. April 30, gift cards and book bags provided