From the publisher: 2023 is a time to celebrate our beginnings and look ahead to a bright future

In 2023, the Dayton Daily News celebrates its beginning. Our company was founded in 1898, when James M. Cox purchased the evening newspaper in Dayton and renamed it the Dayton Daily News.

We will be celebrating our 125th anniversary all year long. Starting today, you’ll see a special logo that will be incorporated into the Dayton Daily News masthead, and we’ll have a weekly feature, This Week in Dayton History, that you can find every Sunday on the front page of Local & State. Throughout the year, we’ll bring you engaging stories that highlight historic moments in our history.