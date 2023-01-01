From the publisher: 2023 is a time to celebrate our beginnings and look ahead to a bright future

Happy New Year! As always, we are grateful to be a part of your daily life — keeping you connected to the community and the region.
In 2023, the Dayton Daily News celebrates its beginning. Our company was founded in 1898, when James M. Cox purchased the evening newspaper in Dayton and renamed it the Dayton Daily News.
We will be celebrating our 125th anniversary all year long. Starting today, you’ll see a special logo that will be incorporated into the Dayton Daily News masthead, and we’ll have a weekly feature, This Week in Dayton History, that you can find every Sunday on the front page of Local & State. Throughout the year, we’ll bring you engaging stories that highlight historic moments in our history.
Our roots in this community are deep. We’ve been here through highs and lows. Through floods, winds, and big changes. But we’re not just looking back — we’re looking forward, too.
Our company has a history of driving change and innovation, and we’re more committed than ever to providing you with new products and innovating digital delivery — making it easy for you to consume your news when and how it’s most convenient for you.
No matter how things change, the Dayton Daily News remains dedicated to our founding values of service to the community and to democracy. That is how we have thrived for 125 years and how we will continue.
As your new publisher, I am grateful to you, our subscribers, for being on this journey with us and for supporting local journalism. I am honored and humbled to be part of a company committed to making the community a better place.
I hope the new year is peaceful and prosperous for you and your family.
Suzanne Klopfenstein
Publisher