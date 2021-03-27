From Trolls to trains: Great Ohio Toy Show brings joy to all ages

From Cabbage Patch Kids to Troll dolls, The Great Ohio Toy Show brought the nostalgia to the Greene County Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday.
The event included more than 300 tables, hundreds of vendors and many prized possessions for people of all ages. The show included vintage and modern toys with dealers traveling from 12 different states.
According to one toy collector, the atmosphere was family-like with numerous diverse collectors. Christopher West of Kettering attended the show and was pleasantly surprised by the variety.
“They had everything. There were toys from the 1920s through now. There were trains and Teddy Ruxpins. There were a lot of old toys and little kids whose parents were buying them anything they wanted,” West said.
Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles presented the event. The store is located in downtown Xenia on Detroit Street. This is just one of many area toy stores that have been popping up all over.
“Toy stores and shows are popular because everyone is trying to buy their childhood. People are unhappy and fed up with politics, so they want to escape to a time when they were kids,” West said.
The show has been a bi-annual event for the past couple years until 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions. Last year’s spring show was moved to last summer. For updates about upcoming shows visit https://www.facebook.com/ohiotoys/.
