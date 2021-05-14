FTC on Speedway sale to 7-Eleven: Companies proceed ‘at their own risk’

“We have reason to believe that this transaction is illegal under Section 7 of the Clayton Act and Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, raising significant competitive concerns in hundreds of local retail gasoline and diesel fuel markets across the country,” a statement from FTC Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Commissioner Rohit Chopra said Friday.

“In many local markets, the transaction is either a merger-to-monopoly or reduces the number of competitors from three to two,” the pair added. “With the support of a majority of commissioners, the commission can and routinely does challenge these harmful mergers.”