Fundraiser for veterans includes pinewood derby race representing each branch of service

The goal, according to program manager Katie Lewis of Society of St. Vincent de Paul, is to see that “veteran homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring and no veteran is forced to live on the street.”

Coordination of the endeavor enables eligible veterans and their families to get case management for help obtaining VA and other benefits from community resources such as personal financial planning, health care, legal services, landlord mediation and much more.

The two Exchange clubs raised money for this event a year ago at Dayton’s Masonic Center with the Veterans Matter Foundation that is now merged with Tunnels to Tower. This time, the event will be at the Windy Knoll Golf Club banquet room in Springfield. As a year ago, an elaborate Pinewood Derby race with cars representing every branch of service will be held at 4 p.m., Nov. 11 to help determine winners in a 50-50 raffle. A lasagna dinner (traditional and vegetarian) will follow at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 or three for $25. Buyers can mark on each ticket which branch of the service they support in the race and then list their phones, email addresses and homes so winners can be notified. All tickets are entered in the raffle and the races.

Payment (or donations) may also be made online: SpringfieldExchangeClub.org/dinner. Tickets are also available from Exchange Club members Ted Greenwood in Kettering, 937-461-5333; and Khadijah Ali, 937-409-7887. A Springfield Exchange contact is Carol Suddath at 937-505-9030.

The Pinewood Derby races for each service – Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space and Coast Guard – are on a huge metal track made by Noah Zorbaugh of the St. Luke Beavercreek Pack 85. An Army car won last year’s race by a nose — well, maybe a bumper. And the races, run in several heats, are exciting to watch.

Raising money for a good cause can be fun, but Lewis emphasizes that a year-round effort is needed “to make a difference in the lives of those who have worked to protect our lives and our freedom.”

“Our partnership with Exchange can help locate and assist those veteran families who need help,” she said. “We take referrals by phone, fax or email. I am always available to answer any questions.”

Know someone who is struggling? 24/7, confidential crisis support is available for Veterans and their loved ones. Contact the Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online, or text 838255.