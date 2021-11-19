Funeral arrangements set for Greene County sheriff

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Xenia Nazarene, 1204 West Second Street in Xenia. Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville.

Greene County officials said for those with COVID-19 concerns, there will be a separate room available on-site, with the service viewable via live-stream, allowing for social distancing.