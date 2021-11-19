dayton-daily-news logo
Funeral arrangements set for Greene County sheriff

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer
Caption
Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer

By London Bishop, Staff Writer
54 minutes ago

Funeral arrangements have been set for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, who died Tuesday.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Xenia Nazarene, 1204 West Second Street in Xenia. Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville.

Greene County officials said for those with COVID-19 concerns, there will be a separate room available on-site, with the service viewable via live-stream, allowing for social distancing.

Burial services will follow the funeral, and will be at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Road in Fairborn.

ExploreGreene County Sheriff remembered as ‘good leader and good friend’

“Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.” the Sheriff’s office said Friday.

Fischer, 65, died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency at a law enforcement conference in Sandusky.

He served as Greene County’s sheriff since 2003 and before that served for 20 years on the Xenia Police Division. He grew up in Fairborn.

