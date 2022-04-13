Fuyao Glass America expanding in South Carolina

Fuyao on Tuesday said it would expand its operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company’s $34.5 million investment will create 121 new jobs, according to an announcement from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster.

Chinese manufacturer Fuyao Group has more than 2,000 employees in Moraine, in what has been said to be the world’s biggest plant devoted to the production of automotive glass for automakers and aftermarket suppliers.