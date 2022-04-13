Fuyao Glass America expanding in South Carolina

BreakingNews
Local News
By
1 hour ago
Fuyao to add 121 jobs in Palmetto State

Moraine-based Fuyao Glass America Inc. is expanding its South Carolina operations, according to the governor’s office in that state.

Fuyao on Tuesday said it would expand its operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company’s $34.5 million investment will create 121 new jobs, according to an announcement from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster.

Chinese manufacturer Fuyao Group has more than 2,000 employees in Moraine, in what has been said to be the world’s biggest plant devoted to the production of automotive glass for automakers and aftermarket suppliers.

Fuyao, which also has operations in Illinois, makes 4 million glass car sets in the United States annually.

The Fuyao Glass Plant in Moraine Ohio employs over 2000 workers.

The company’s Fountain Inn, S.C. expansion includes additional assembly operations that will install parts to auto glass including sensors, antennas and more.

The expansion is expected to be complete in March 2023, according to the state.

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in Greenville County and the upstate, a key region for the automotive industry,” said Fuyao Glass America President Zuogui Xie in a release. “This expansion will strengthen our relationship with our customers and accommodate increased demand of our products.”

