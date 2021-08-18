Fuyao to host hiring event, community picnic Thursday

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fuyao will conduct interviews and offer jobs on-site for the available positions. Benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement, 13 paid time off days and eight paid holidays a year.

Starting wages go up to $16.54 per hour. Workers are also eligible for $100 biweekly attendance bonuses, monthly production bonuses and pay increase after six months.