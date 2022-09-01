Gas leak closes Dayton Municipal Court

Dayton Municipal Court and the clerk’s office closed at noon today due to a gas leak Thursday morning.
The gas leak has since been repaired, according to Dayton Municipal Court.
Offices will reopen Friday with normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The court is located at 301 W. Third St.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Court - General Division is remaining open at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
