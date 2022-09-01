BreakingNews
Gas leak closes Dayton Municipal Court
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gas leak closes Dayton Municipal Court

ajc.com

Local News
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

Dayton Municipal Court and the clerk’s office closed at noon today due to a gas leak Thursday morning.

The gas leak has since been repaired, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

Offices will reopen Friday with normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The court is located at 301 W. Third St.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court - General Division is remaining open at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
Centerville school district selling 33 acres for expansion of park
2
Indiana, Dayton police gather in support of officer taken off life...
3
Monkeypox vaccine to be available to at-risk groups in Montgomery...
4
RachelBakes & Co opens in Centerville today with new sweet treats
5
Fairborn small businesses can apply for ARPA grants starting today

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top