Gas line replacement taking place in Centerville

Centerpoint Energy began a bare steel cast iron gas line replacement project in two Centerville neighborhoods in January, anticipating they will be completed in April.

1 hour ago

Centerpoint Energy began a bare steel cast iron gas line replacement project in Centerville neighborhoods in January, anticipating they will be completed in April.

The projects include gas line replacements in the right of way and easements with new services and regulators placed outside of the houses. Crews will maintain access during the project. Most of the work is behind the curb.

This is being done to upgrade the bare steel pipes in the ground to prevent leaks, which has been an ongoing process for many years statewide. This work is ahead of several streets set to be resurfaced in 2022. The neighborhoods include:

-Concept East, bound by E. Franklin Street, S. Main Street, Martha Avenue and East Drive.

-Ridgeway, bound by Lyons Drive, Sheldon Drive, Davis Road, Hampton Road and N. Main Street. This project is being done ahead of the completion for the Sheldon Ave. waterline, storm sewer and curb project anticipated to continue in April.

