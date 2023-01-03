GE Aerospace gets hefty Air Force contract for engine work

GE’s engine is one of two in the program’s crucial testing phase, with Pratt & Whitney’s XA101.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2024.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

GE Aerospace is a big employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in four Dayton-area facilities, sites which saw a $1 billion total annual investment. About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

Also last week: Air cargo carrier ABX Air Inc. in Wilmington received another military contract, named as one of the companies being awarded a modification to increase the program value of the “global heavyweight service” contract by an estimated $67,198,500.