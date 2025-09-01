GE Aerospace says it has made ‘best offer’ to striking workers

The company offer can be read here, found on a GE website.

The offer includes a 5% general wage increase effective Sept. 22, with additional increases scheduled for next September and September 2027.

It also offers an “accelerated cash payment” of $750 on Jan. 19, 2026, with further cash payments in the following two Januarys.

As well, six COLAs (or cost-of-living-adjustments) are scheduled between March 2026 and July 2028.

UAW Local 647 has struck GE in the past week. The local unit has more than 600 GE workers working in two company sites, in Evendale and Erlanger, Ky.

GE said some of its proposals, such as the creation of 82 additional bargaining unit positions and wage increases, are conditioned on ratification of the “entire package offer” by Friday.

“We encourage our UAW represented employees to ask UAW leadership for the chance to vote on the company’s best offer before that date,” the company said. “Every employee deserves the right to make their voice heard and evaluate the terms that directly impact their livelihood, careers, and families.”

This news outlet reached out to the union for a reaction.

“Nobody wants to strike, but UAW members at GE Aerospace are overwhelmingly ready to because of the company’s outright insulting offers on the table,” UAW Local 647 President Brian Strunk said in a statement. “At some point you have to stand up, because a 36% increase in your health insurance isn’t sustainable, especially from a company whose CEO made $89 million last year alone.”

Between 2022 to 2024, GE Aerospace saw revenue surpassing $100 billion for over $16 billion in shareholder distributions, the UAW said.

Chief Executive Larry Culp earned $89 million in 2024, the UAW also said.

GE’s main Dayton-area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia and its EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive.

Based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.

The company has about 1,400 Dayton-area employees.