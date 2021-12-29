General Motors buys 53 acres in Brookville

General Motors Co. may have plans to expand within the Dayton area following the recent purchase of 53 acres of land in Brookville.
The purchase comes two years after GM bought 74.529 acres on West Campus Blvd. for nearly $3 million. On that site, DMAX Ltd., a joint venture between General Motors and Isuzu Diesel Services, constructed a $175 million manufacturing facility that opened this year.
The recently acquired 54 acres are located adjacent to the DMAX plant, according to Rod Stephan, economic development specialist for Brookville.
Terms of the sale have not yet been recorded or released publicly, Stephan said. Prior to the purchase, the city of Brookville completed a rezoning of the parcel for industrial use.
“The city of Brookville has not received any plans for use of the 53.567-acre property, but we are pleased that General Motors has made another investment in land within the city,” Stephan said.
The Brookville DMAX plant was designed to operate concurrently with the original DMAX plant in Moraine, sending the established plant machined engine components. Previous reports estimated that the Brookville DMAX plant would start with about 100 employees.
From the larger Moraine plant, finished diesel engines go to a GM plant in Flint, Mich., where the engines are built into the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD (heavy duty) trucks.
Since 1998, DMAX has been a 60-40 joint venture of GM and Isuzu, with GM being the majority owner. The Moraine plant has built more than 2 million engines since 1999.
