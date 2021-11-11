JUST IN: Tenneco to close Kettering plant, affecting nearly 700 workers

The IUE-CWA union plans to have a press conference on the matter Thursday, to be joined by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a candidate for U.S. Senate, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Ohio governor’s office.

Messages seeking comment were left with a Tenneco spokesman and with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. As of Thursday morning, the state had no WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act) notice on its ODJFS WARN web site.

The plant at 2555 Woodman Drive in Kettering used to be a Delphi plant. Early in the Great Recession of 2008, the future looked uncertain at best for the facility before Tenneco acquired it.

As recently as July 2019, the global manufacturer was hosting job fairs there, seeking to fill entry-level manufacturing operator positions as well as skilled-trades jobs including tool-makers, CNC (computer numeric control machine ) operators, paint machine operators, electricians and more.

“In recent years, Tenneco ownership has poured over $70 million dollars into the Kettering facility, and the company has received over $11 million in various taxpayer subsidies, including over $2 million from the state of Ohio,” the union said.

“I am in disbelief that Tenneco would put over 500 people out of work like this,” Tenneco worker Stacey Dunlap said in the IUE-CWA release. “I have worked at this plant for over 13 years, and I have shown up to do my job and been a good worker. I am a single mom with a son to take care of. If Tenneco closes the plant, it will be devastating for my family.”

“On Veteran’s Day, we should be honoring those who have served, but instead, Tenneco is betraying veterans, workers and our community by offshoring jobs,” IUE-CWA President Carl Kennebrew said. “Our workforce is highly-skilled and well-trained, and they have helped make this company a success. Tenneco has received millions in tax subsidies, yet they are looking to move operations to Mexico and China, where the company can exploit workers with low-wages.”