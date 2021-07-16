Germantown doctor’s license suspended amid allegations involving teen boys

One of the patients claimed he became addicted to drugs he said Watson provided while he was 18 and younger, and that the doctor “forced him to engage in sexual acts in order to continue to obtain the narcotics” the letter read.

A woman who had worked at the practice for 10 years reported to law enforcement in July that around February she became aware of an allegation that Watson was giving morphine to teens and engaging in sex acts with them. The now former employee reported that she confronted Watson and that he did not deny it, according to the letter.

The board document outlined possible Ohio Revised Code violations, but it is not clear whether it will refer the case to law enforcement.

Watson also was issued a citation in January that claims he did not treat 10 patients properly regarding documentation and treatment with narcotics and for allegedly not making referrals for chronic pain management and mental health services.

The citation is pending and is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 31 through Feb. 4, 2022.