Germantown police chief announces retirement starting in April

A release from the city of Germantown called McGill’s time as chief as providing “stability and a consistent source of leadership,” as well as building trust with the community by engaging with residents.

City Manager Judy Gileland said, “The positive impact of Chief McGill cannot be overstated. He has been stalwart in his commitment to uphold the ideals of public service and ensure the safety and well-being of our residents throughout his career.” The mayor and council wished McGill “a fulfilling and well-earned retirement”.

In the release, McGill said, “I love this community; its history, its people, and its unique persona. I consider it a true honor to have been in service to this city.”