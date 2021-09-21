Get free help understanding what mental health care your insurance should cover

People who want to know what mental health care their insurance should cover or who want help appealing a decision their insurance company made can get questions answered at an online event today.
Ohio Department of Insurance is hosting a free online event to answer questions on mental health care benefits from 4 to 5 p.m.
The webinar is aimed to help Ohioans understand their mental health and substance use disorder benefits and how to access those benefits for mental health-related care, according to Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith French.
The department said experts will be on hand to:
- Discuss how the department regulates mental health and substance use disorder benefits.
- Help people determine what type of mental health and substance use disorder benefits are in their health plan.
- Provide a tutorial about the mental health and substance use disorder tools and resources on the department’s website, including how to file a complaint and appeal a denied claim.
Each year, more than two million Ohioans experience a mental health condition.
Ohioans can register for the webinar at www.insurance.ohio.gov.
Ohio Department of Insurance also investigates complaints when a person feels they were wrongly denied an insurance claim or service or received a reduced insurance payment.
Their insurance experts can be reached at 1-800-686-1526 and consumer.complaint@insurance.ohio.gov.
The department maintains a toolkit at insurance.ohio.gov filled with key information addressing insurance benefits, coverage questions to ask, filing an insurance complaint, appealing an insurer’s decision, insurance insights for mental health advocates when assisting clients, and more.
Help us report on mental health care
The Dayton Daily News wants to learn about the experiences people have getting their mental health care covered by their insurance plan. If you are interested in being interviewed for a story about your experience affording mental health care, please fill out our survey at tinyurl.com/daytonmentalhealth.