Get rid of expired, unwanted medicine Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Ohioans disposed of more than 16 tons of prescription drugs like these on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 29, 2020. PHOTO/PROVIDED

People can dispose of their old and unused medications Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Beavercreek Police Department is taking part of the event at 1388 Research Park Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This event offers a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unwanted prescription medications,” police said.

Pills should be removed from their original containers or packaging and placed in a clear bag. Liquids, needles, other sharp objects or inhalers will not be accepted.

Multiple agencies and departments will be participating in similar events which can be checked out on their websites or social media pages for more information.

People can look up a local medication site collector at www.dea.gov/takebackday.

