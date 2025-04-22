Get rid of expired, unwanted medicine Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

“This event offers a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unwanted prescription medications,” police said.

Pills should be removed from their original containers or packaging and placed in a clear bag. Liquids, needles, other sharp objects or inhalers will not be accepted.

Multiple agencies and departments will be participating in similar events which can be checked out on their websites or social media pages for more information.

People can look up a local medication site collector at www.dea.gov/takebackday.