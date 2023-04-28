GetGo turns to West Carrollton for first Dayton area location

The business would be constructed on the site of a former U.S. Bank, which is set to be demolished.

GetGo offers made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items, the company said. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes.

It has more than 260 locations, with nearly 100 of those locations in Ohio and the remainder in Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

GetGo typically hires around 35 team members, 10 of them on a full-time basis, according to a company spokesman.

If approved, it would be the first Dayton region location for GetGo Café+Market. Gaines said that distinction is “another indication that the city is becoming a place of choice to live, work, and play.”

Involved in the project are Cincinnati-based consulting firm McBride Dale Clarion and CESO, which provides engineering, architecture, transportation, survey services, environmental, construction, interior design and more, according to documents supplied by the city.

GetGo has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for 2932 S. Dixie Highway, where Golden Nugget Pancake House once operated, but has not given a formal proposal for the site, officials said.

Site plan drawings that were part of that proposal clearly show that the existing building would need to be demolished to make way for a new 6,125-square-foot convenience store and gas pumps.