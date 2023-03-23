JUST IN: Last of former GM plant in Moraine to be developed with support from public, private partnership

“This project will help fill a gap in the real estate inventory and assist in bringing in-demand projects to Ohio,” said Moraine City Manager Michael Davis said in the release. “The focus for this project will provide a resource needed within the manufacturing sector for Moraine’s urban landscape.”

The JobOhio Site Inventory Program was launched in 2020 to invest in site preparation and redevelop legacy real estate and property to accelerate businesses’ ability to create new jobs in Ohio, said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

“Redeveloping the former GM paint building will create additional, highly attractive manufacturing capacity while continuing the revitalization of Progress Park,” Nauseef said in the release.

The Ohio site inventory program has positioned sites in other areas for investments, including Clark, Shelby and Union counties.

The project was made possible due to a partnership between the city of Moraine, JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition.

“If we want to promote economic development throughout Ohio, we need to ensure that businesses and communities have facilities equipped with the tools and resources that they need,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in the release. “JobsOhio’s investment to redevelop the old GM Paint building will have a significant economic impact on Moraine.”

JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant in support of the Progress Park speculative redevelopment project. OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user. The primary goal of OSIP is to fill gaps in Ohio’s real estate inventory with real estate targeting near-term sector wins to ensure our state is more competitive for reactive site selection projects.

“By revitalizing the old GM Paint building in Moraine, JobsOhio has found another way to spark our local economic engine,” Congressman Mike Turner said in the release. “When manufacturers, industry leaders, and elected officials work together, we can expand job and career opportunities in Southwest Ohio.