Getting rid of campaign signs in Montgomery County? Recycle them

With the ballots cast and polls closed Montgomery County residents looking to dispose of their election campaign signs can recycle them for free.

People can bring their campaign signs — with or without metal frames — to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

A campaign sign recycling collection container will be under the green recycling canopy.

People can drop off their signs during normal hours. The facility is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Solid Waste District will be accepting campaign signs until Nov. 30.

Anyone with questions about the Solid Waste District or any of its recycling programs can call 937-225-4999 or visit www.mcswd.org.

