Getting rid of campaign signs in Montgomery County? Recycle them

A campaign sign recycling collection container will be under the green recycling canopy.

People can drop off their signs during normal hours. The facility is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Solid Waste District will be accepting campaign signs until Nov. 30.

Anyone with questions about the Solid Waste District or any of its recycling programs can call 937-225-4999 or visit www.mcswd.org.