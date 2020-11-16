‘Giving Tuesday’ another opportunity to donate, volunteer

Himelhoch highlighted the concept of “Giving Tuesday,” a global day of giving celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. This year’s “Giving Tuesday” falls on Dec. 1, which occurs while CFC still is in full swing. Details may be found at www.givingtuesday.org.

“People complain about ‘Hallmark holidays,’ but ‘Giving Tuesday’ is awesome because, amazingly, enough people know it’s a known marker on the calendar and automatically react,” said CFC Chair Jacque Fisher, deputy director of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Directorate’s Sensors Division at Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “My hope is the reaction comes in the form of starting that new payroll deduction habit on ‘Giving Tuesday.’”

CFC Vice-Chair Chris Merlo, chief of Air Force Materiel Command’s Program Integration Branch, said, “I know the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt a lot of people’s pocketbooks, so if you can’t afford to give this year, please consider donating hours by looking for charities with a ‘hand’ symbol on the CFC charity search portal.”

This year’s loaned executive is Patrick Solberg, a member of the Air Force Materiel Command HQ Financial Management personnel group. He will remain on board until Nov. 20.

Himelhoch works with CFC-approved charities year-round. She echoes their appreciation to Dayton District CFC donors for their very generous support, both time and financial.

Donors may easily pledge money and/or volunteer hours electronically or by using paper pledge forms, which can be downloaded from Ohio CFC’s website. Pledges can be fulfilled by payroll deduction through 2021 pay, as well as credit and debit card giving, and personal check.

To “Be the Face of Change,” visit www.OhioCFC.GiveCFC.org (click “Donate” button) to learn about volunteer opportunities and contribute.