Gold Star Chili reopens renovated Lebanon location

Gold Star Chili is reopening one of its Warren County locations today following expansive renovations to provide guests with a fresh look to go with their favorite meals.

Located at 10 Dave St. in the Colony Square Shopping Center, Gold Star Lebanon has completed renovations updating the exterior and interior of the 2,224 square-foot location. Gold Star Lebanon will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.