Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding

“The shovels are ready to go,” said Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development. “This is really exciting for the neighborhood.”

The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday approved a development agreement with the YMCA of Greater Dayton Dayton Foundation LLC that will provide the nonprofit organization with $400,000 of the city’s federal rescue funds.

The funding will help the YMCA of Greater Dayton build a new facility at the former Good Sam property at 2222 Philadelphia Drive.

The city’s contribution will help pay for design, mechanical, electrical, infrastructure and materials and pre-construction services related to site development, says a Dayton city manager’s report.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton also needs new New Market Tax Credits to make the project a reality, said Dale Brunner, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton.

The new full-service YMCA with have a gymnasium with a track circling above, a four-lane pool and a fitness center, Brunner said.

Every YMCA is different, and the organization will work with community members to develop a programming plan they want at this location, he said.

“The whole idea is for us to change the lives, right on the campus, for these people in the community we love,” he said.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton last year served 170,000 people.