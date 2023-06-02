Goodrich in Troy gets a hefty contract modification for work on the F-16

The Collins Aerospace facility in Troy has won a contract modification with a maximum value of more than $67 million for work in support of the F-16, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.
Goodrich Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace in Troy, has been awarded a modification with a top value of $67,454,578 in support of F-16 light and heavyweight heat stacks. The modification exercises the five-year option period of a five-year base contract, the DOD said.
This is a firm-fixed-price contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for Air Force F-16s, the DOD said. The ordering end date is June 30, 2028.
Carbon heat stacks are a component of the brake system on the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The Defense Logistics Agency at Hill Air Force Base in Utah has partnered with Collins Aerospace to refurbish and reuse the stacks.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a relatively compact fighter that the Air Force said has “proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.” It has been flying since the mid-1970s.
And a Vandalia workforce will also support the Boeing Co. in a $200 million modification to a previously awarded U.S. Navy contract in support of maintaining the full rate production timeline for the F/A-18E/F aircraft, the DOD also said.
Most of the work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif. and St Louis, Mo., with a small percentage of the work happening in Vandalia and other U.S. locations.
Work expected to be completed in June 2025. The contract is from the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md.
About the Author