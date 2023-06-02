Goodrich in Troy gets a hefty contract modification for work on the F-16

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a relatively compact fighter that the Air Force said has “proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.” It has been flying since the mid-1970s.

And a Vandalia workforce will also support the Boeing Co. in a $200 million modification to a previously awarded U.S. Navy contract in support of maintaining the full rate production timeline for the F/A-18E/F aircraft, the DOD also said.

Most of the work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif. and St Louis, Mo., with a small percentage of the work happening in Vandalia and other U.S. locations.

Work expected to be completed in June 2025. The contract is from the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md.