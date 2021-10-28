Goodwill Easterseals bringing services to new Trotwood facility

According to Detrick, construction will begin in the next month, under Ferguson Construction Co., and a target completion date is October 2022.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said the project was initially set to begin in 2020, but was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, McDonald said this delay allowed for the project to grow through additional funding sources, including the donation of $10 million to GESMV from philanthropist and Amazon stockholder MacKenzie Scott in December of 2020.

Explore Trotwood voters to decide on charter changes

Caption Lance Detrick, CEO of Goodwill easterseals Miami Valley, speaks at an Oct. 28, 2021 groundbreaking for the group's facility that will be built in Trotwood. AIMEE HANCOCK / STAFF Credit: Aimee Hancock Credit: Aimee Hancock

“I was kind of disappointed that we weren’t able to have this happen in 2020, but out of that, the center is going to be even larger as a result of the MacKenzie Scott donation,” she said. “Having to wait turned out to be a blessing to us.”

McDonald said $3.5 million of the project cost came from the Scott donation. Detrick said an additional $1 million came from private donations, with the rest of the funding coming from internal GESMV funds and a loan to cover the difference.

It was also announced Thursday that Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is partnering with the Miami Valley Child Development Center on this project to provide early childhood education options at the West Campus Community Services Center.

Berta Velilla, CEO of MVCDC said her agency aims to help families achieve their hopes and dreams.

“We will be able to do that better with the co-location of four classrooms in this facility in a space where families can come and know that their children will be receiving exceptional early childhood education while also having the opportunity to access the myriad of services that Goodwill will offer in this facility,” she said.